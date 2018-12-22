Trump Slams Fake News Media As Government Shutdown Begins

President Trump assured the American people Saturday that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are negotiating a deal to end the government shutdown despite numerous reports from the fake news media.

“I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay,” Trump tweeted.

He then addressed the withdrawal of troops from Syria, noting that other regional countries like Turkey and Russia can handle what’s left of ISIS.

“On Syria, we were originally going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago – we never left. When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”

The partial government shutdown took effect early Saturday morning, and the Senate is poised to negotiate over border wall funding further into the weekend.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the Senate will hold a vote when Republicans and Democrats “produce a solution” that will earn the president’s signature.

“I’m glad productive discussions are continuing between our Democratic colleagues and the White House. When those negotiations produce a solution that can pass the Senate and the House and receive @POTUS’s signature, it will receive a vote on the Senate floor,” he tweeted.