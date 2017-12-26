Trump Slams FBI, Clinton For 'Garbage' Dossier

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the FBI and the Clinton campaign on the Russia dossier compiled against him and his 2016 campaign.

“WOW, @foxandfriends ‘Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.’

And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!” Trump tweeted, the latest in his ongoing smear on the FBI.

The dossier, a compilation of opposition research against the 2016 Trump campaign, was partly funded by Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). It included several incendiary claims against Trump and his campaign that have loomed over his presidency.

