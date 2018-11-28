Trump Slams Fed Chairman: 'Not Happy With My Selection'

Image Credits: White House.

President Donald Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he’s “not even a little bit happy” with his appointment Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Trump told the Post, “So far, I’m not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay,” who he appointed earlier this year. The president told the newspaper that he thinks the U.S. central bank is “way off-base with what they’re doing.”

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates as the U.S. economy picks up, but the Post reported that Trump argued these rate hikes were hurting the U.S. economy. The Post also said he blamed the Fed for the recent stock market sell-off and General Motors’ plans to close plants and cut more than 14,000 jobs.

