Trump Slams Gavin Newsom over Homelessness in Christmas Tweet

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom in a Christmas Day tweet for doing “a really bad job of taking care of the homeless population in California.”

The president, evidently catching up on recent tweets, reacted Wednesday to several posts from late last week.

One of them was from conservative commentator Tomi Lauren, reacting to a spin room interview at the Democrat debate in which Newsom bashed Trump over housing policy.

Breitbart News also asked Newsom about homelessness, as well as the new problem of power outages that is changing the way Californians mange their lives.

New statistics released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that California’s 16.4% increase in homeless was “entirely” responsible for the nation’s overall increase of 2.7% by early 2019.

Newsom told Breitbart News: “It is an embarrassment, it is unacceptable. And we’ve got to own it, we’ve got to own up and solve it.”

