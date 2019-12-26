Trump Slams Gavin Newsom over Homelessness in Christmas Tweet

President Donald Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom in a Christmas Day tweet for doing “a really bad job of taking care of the homeless population in California.”

The president, evidently catching up on recent tweets, reacted Wednesday to several posts from late last week.

One of them was from conservative commentator Tomi Lauren, reacting to a spin room interview at the Democrat debate in which Newsom bashed Trump over housing policy.

Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved! https://t.co/2z8zM37PUA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

In spin room at #DemDebate, @GavinNewsom slams Trump Administration and HUD for doing “nothing” on “housing first,” the priority to solve homelessness. pic.twitter.com/AQXRHUwZys — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 20, 2019

Alex Jones breaks down how the Dems have again been caught attempting to hide the epidemic of exploding crime in their cities.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale

Breitbart News also asked Newsom about homelessness, as well as the new problem of power outages that is changing the way Californians mange their lives.

New statistics released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that California’s 16.4% increase in homeless was “entirely” responsible for the nation’s overall increase of 2.7% by early 2019.

Newsom told Breitbart News: “It is an embarrassment, it is unacceptable. And we’ve got to own it, we’ve got to own up and solve it.”