Trump Slams Hollywood Amid Furor Over ‘The Hunt’ Movie

President Donald Trump bizarrely doubled down on a line of attack against the film industry, claiming “Hollywood is Racist at the highest level” in reference to an unnamed movie — presumably Universal’s “The Hunt,” in which elites hunt down “deplorables” for sport.

“They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite,” apparently in reference to himself and his supporters.

Read more


It’s the best of times and the worst of times for President Trump – he’s finally taking action to defend the First Amendment, but is he also about to infringe on the Second Amendment? Also, today’s guests include Joe Biggs in studio and lawyer Marc Randazza who reveals new developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Alex Jones will focus on Trump’s incredible revealing 35 minute press conference & exclusive information on new Epstein data dump.


Related Articles

Donald Trump Supports Colin Kaepernick Playing Again ‘If He’s Good Enough’

Donald Trump Supports Colin Kaepernick Playing Again ‘If He’s Good Enough’

Hot News
Comments
Fly Lands on Biden’s Face--as He Accuses Trump of ‘Immorality’ and ‘Carnage’

Fly Lands on Biden’s Face–as He Accuses Trump of ‘Immorality’ and ‘Carnage’

Hot News
Comments

City Council Tells Planned Parenthood to “Find Another City”

Hot News
comments

Film Depicts Cop Killers as Folk Heroes on the Run

Hot News
comments

Survey: Almost a Quarter of Millennials Say They Have No Friends

Hot News
comments

Comments