Trump Slams "Illegal And Treasonous" Deep Staters

Image Credits: DoD.

Donald Trump slammed the deep staters who, it appears, plotted to unseat him from the Presidency by abusing the 25th Amendment.

Trump took to Twitter and hammered former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, accusing him of lying, following a CBS interview Sunday during which he claimed that the Department of Justice sought to force Trump out of office.

“Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged.” Trump tweeted.

The president also blasted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying that McCabe and “Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

“There is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people who had just elected a president who they really like and who has done a great job for them with the Military, Vets, Economy and so much more.” Trump wrote.

“This was the illegal and treasonous “insurance policy” in full action!” Trump added, referring to the term used by FBI agent Peter Strzok to describe the deep state plan to oust Trump should he win the election.

During McCabe’s interview, he asserted that Rosenstein was “counting votes, or counting possible votes” among cabinet officials to unseat the President.

Attempting to exonerate himself, McCabe claimed “I didn’t have much to contribute” and that Rosenstein was the driving force behind the attempted coup.

“The deputy attorney general was definitely very concerned about the president, about his capacity and about his intent at that point in time,” he claimed.


