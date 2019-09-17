Trump Slams Leftist 'Cancel Culture' At New Mexico Rally

During a rally in New Mexico Monday night, President Trump tore into the left over the trend of ‘cancel culture’, saying that leftists are obsessed with bullying everyday Americans into submission.

“The left tries to threaten, bully, intimidate Americans into submission,” Trump said.

“They use Democrat prosecutors and congressional committees whenever they can… to demean you, to libel you. They try to blacklist, coerce, cancel or destroy anyone who gets in their way,” the president added.

Trump referred directly to the New York Times running another story alleged sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh which was based on pure conjecture.

“They have to change their ways,” he continued. “They wrote a story about somebody that said she doesn’t remember this,” he added, referring to the ‘accuser’ who admitted that she didn’t recall the incident.

The Times’ was forced to make a major revision to the story.



The modus operandi of the leftist political propagandists has been bent of fabricating lies to attack anyone activley pursuing true freedom and liberty with the means to do so effectively.

“Do you see — the Democrats are calling for his resignation. They’re calling for his impeachment, and the woman involved said she doesn’t know anything. So the New York Times had to put out a major apology, and they had to change their story … and they still want him to be impeached!” Trump proclaimed.

“I call for the resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh smear story, and while you’re at it, the Russian witch hunt hoax, which is just as phony a story,” the president continued.

“They’ve taken the old Grey Lady, so prestigious, and broken her down, destroyed her virtue, and ruined her reputation. She can never recover, and will never return to greatness under current management. The Times is dead, long live the New York Times.” Trump further declared, echoing comments he made on Twitter earlier in the day.