Trump Slams Media As "Crazed Lunatics Who Have Given Up On The TRUTH!"

President Trump slammed the media in tweets late Monday, suggesting that reporters opposed to his Presidency are ‘knowingly lying’ in an attempt to derail the country.

“With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!” Trump tweeted.

With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

The President followed up with a second humdinger:

…The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

And a third, once again declaring the media the “enemy of the people”:

….The Fake News Media in our Country is the real Opposition Party. It is truly the Enemy of the People! We must bring honesty back to journalism and reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

While not specifically stating what stories prompted the backlash, Trump posted another tweet later, directed at “the failing New York Times.”

The Failing New York Times has knowingly written a very inaccurate story on my intentions on Syria. No different from my original statements, we will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

The President may have been referring to a piece in which the Times suggested Trump’s Syria withdrawal was being backpedaled, and that senior officials are at odds with Trump over the withdrawal.

The President declared that the withdrawal will be conducted at a ‘proper pace’, and that ‘endless wars will come to a glorious end’.