Trump Slams Media As "Crazed Lunatics Who Have Given Up On The TRUTH!"

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

President Trump slammed the media in tweets late Monday, suggesting that reporters opposed to his Presidency are ‘knowingly lying’ in an attempt to derail the country.

“With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!” Trump tweeted.

The President followed up with a second humdinger:

And a third, once again declaring the media the “enemy of the people”:

While not specifically stating what stories prompted the backlash, Trump posted another tweet later, directed at “the failing New York Times.”

The President may have been referring to a piece in which the Times suggested Trump’s Syria withdrawal was being backpedaled, and that senior officials are at odds with Trump over the withdrawal.

The President declared that the withdrawal will be conducted at a ‘proper pace’, and that ‘endless wars will come to a glorious end’.


