Trump Slams Mueller "Hoax" As Setup & Trap"

President Trump again took to Twitter Wednesday to address the ongoing developments with Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, declaring it to be a “hoax”.

Trump also called the Obstruction of justice charge, which Mueller is focusing primarily on, as “a setup and trap.”

The President said that instead of such distractions, the focus should be on the various diplomatic negotiations he is overseeing.

“What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!” the president wrote.

Earlier this week, questions prepared for Trump were leaked from Mueller’s special counsel office to The New York Times indicating that the focus of the probe is primarily on James Comey’s firing and the obstruction charges.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Mueller indicated to Trump’s lawyers earlier in the year that the President would be subpoenad to appear before a grand jury if he refused to cooperate with the probe.

The Post reported that Trump’s then-lawyer John Dowd hit back at the investigative team, telling them “This isn’t some game, you are screwing with the work of the president of the United States.”

The President’s latest comments add to tweets from earlier in the week where Trump slammed Mueller, calling the investigation a “witch hunt”.


Related Articles

Boy Scouts to Remove Word 'Boy' from Name

Boy Scouts to Remove Word ‘Boy’ from Name

U.S. News
Comments
65% of Public School 8th Graders Not Proficient in Reading; 67% Not Proficient in Math

65% of Public School 8th Graders Not Proficient in Reading; 67% Not Proficient in Math

U.S. News
Comments

Students from 300 Schools Pledge to Walk Out of Class in ‘Stand for the Second’ Event

U.S. News
Comments

Facebook Is Now Ranking News Organizations Based on ‘Trustworthiness’

U.S. News
Comments

NBC Staffers ‘Felt Forced’ to Sign Letter Defending Brokaw

U.S. News
Comments

Comments