Trump Slams Mueller "Hoax" As Setup & Trap"

President Trump again took to Twitter Wednesday to address the ongoing developments with Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, declaring it to be a “hoax”.

Trump also called the Obstruction of justice charge, which Mueller is focusing primarily on, as “a setup and trap.”

The President said that instead of such distractions, the focus should be on the various diplomatic negotiations he is overseeing.

There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

“What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!” the president wrote.

Earlier this week, questions prepared for Trump were leaked from Mueller’s special counsel office to The New York Times indicating that the focus of the probe is primarily on James Comey’s firing and the obstruction charges.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Mueller indicated to Trump’s lawyers earlier in the year that the President would be subpoenad to appear before a grand jury if he refused to cooperate with the probe.

The Post reported that Trump’s then-lawyer John Dowd hit back at the investigative team, telling them “This isn’t some game, you are screwing with the work of the president of the United States.”

The President’s latest comments add to tweets from earlier in the week where Trump slammed Mueller, calling the investigation a “witch hunt”.

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

The White House is running very smoothly despite phony Witch Hunts etc. There is great Energy and unending Stamina, both necessary to get things done. We are accomplishing the unthinkable and setting positive records while doing so! Fake News is going “bonkers!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018