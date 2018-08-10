Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

President Trump criticized NFL players for kneeling during the league’s first round of preseason games, saying, “The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem.”

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Several players took a knee during the national anthem Thursday including Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson while another Dolphin, Robert Quinn, raised his fist in the air.

Philadelphia Eagles players De’Vante Bausby and Malcolm Jenkins both raised their fists during the anthem and Jenkins sent out a tweet before the game addressing the high percentage of minorities in prison.

Before we enjoy this game lets take some time to ponder that more than 60% of the prison population are people of color. The NFL is made up of 70% African Americans. What you witness on the field does not represent the reality of everyday

America. We are the anomalies… pic.twitter.com/gCeNKuTl1d — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) August 9, 2018

Multiple Jacksonville Jaguars stayed in the locker room during the anthem, including, Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon.

The NFL recently announced they will not be punishing players who kneel while discussions on the issue continue, but the league’s policy remains the same for now.

In an email league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote, “The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room.”