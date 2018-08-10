Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

President Trump criticized NFL players for kneeling during the league’s first round of preseason games, saying, “The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem.”

Several players took a knee during the national anthem Thursday including Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson while another Dolphin, Robert Quinn, raised his fist in the air.

Philadelphia Eagles players De’Vante Bausby and Malcolm Jenkins both raised their fists during the anthem and Jenkins sent out a tweet before the game addressing the high percentage of minorities in prison.

Multiple Jacksonville Jaguars stayed in the locker room during the anthem, including, Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon.

The NFL recently announced they will not be punishing players who kneel while discussions on the issue continue, but the league’s policy remains the same for now.

In an email league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote, “The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room.”

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

VIDEO: Violent Berkeley Protesters Vandalize City Vehicles, Recruiting Center

VIDEO: Violent Berkeley Protesters Vandalize City Vehicles, Recruiting Center

U.S. News
Comments
California Bill Would Require Women On Corporate Boards

California Bill Would Require Women On Corporate Boards

U.S. News
Comments

Big Tech Shows “Net Neutrality” Battle Was About Power, Not an “Open Internet”

U.S. News
comments

50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

U.S. News
comments

Confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg Personally Made Decision to Ban Infowars

U.S. News
comments

Comments