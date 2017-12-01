Trump slams not guilty verdict in Kate Steinle trial: 'Disgraceful'

President Trump lashed out Thursday night at the not guilty verdict for an undocumented immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle, calling it “disgraceful.”

“A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration,” Trump tweeted.

A jury for the Superior Court of San Francisco earlier Thursday acquitted Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Steinle, 32, in 2015.

