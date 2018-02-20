Trump Slams Obama For Allowing Russian Meddling In Election

President Trump called out his predecessor Tuesday, charging that Obama took no action on attempted Russian interference in the US election process because he thought it would help Hillary Clinton win.

“‘There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America’s elections, there’s no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes,'” Trump tweeted, quoting Obama from prior to the election when Trump was expressing concern over potential meddling.

“The President Obama quote just before election. That’s because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to ‘rock the boat,'” Trump added. “When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems,” The President further charged.

Trump’s statements are a follow up to a tweet from Monday when he asked why, if Obama was concerned about Russian meddling in the election did he do nothing at all while he was still President.

Trump’s comments also come in the wake of revelations from Robert Mueller‘s investigation that 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies did allegedly attempt to influence the outcome of the US election.

However, the investigation found zero evidence of collusion on the part of the Trump campaign.

Indeed, if anything the evidence shows that Russian activity was more geared toward helping Hillary Clinton.

Several anti-Trump protests toward the end of 2016, according to Mueller’s indictment, have been revealed to have been backed by Russia, with the US media heavily promoting them.

Even anti-Trump figures like Michael Moore, who have clung to the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory for months participated in the Russian backed rallies.

