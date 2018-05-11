Trump Slams Obama Paying for Iran Detainees - North Korea Released "Out of Respect"

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

President Trump condemned former President Barack Obama on Thursday, saying Obama “paid $1.8 billion” for the release of five U.S. citizens detained in Iran, versus Trump winning the release of three Americans in North Korea for “nothing.”

“In all fairness, Obama, President Obama … paid $1.8 billion for hostages,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Indiana, pausing for the crowd to boo his predecessor.

“I think that Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un did a great service to himself and his country by doing this. But those hostages came out with respect. We didn’t pay for them,” Trump said, referring to the North Korean leader.

