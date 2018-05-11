Trump Slams Obama Paying for Iran Detainees - North Korea Released "Out of Respect"

President Trump condemned former President Barack Obama on Thursday, saying Obama “paid $1.8 billion” for the release of five U.S. citizens detained in Iran, versus Trump winning the release of three Americans in North Korea for “nothing.”

“In all fairness, Obama, President Obama … paid $1.8 billion for hostages,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Indiana, pausing for the crowd to boo his predecessor.

“I think that Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un did a great service to himself and his country by doing this. But those hostages came out with respect. We didn’t pay for them,” Trump said, referring to the North Korean leader.

Read more