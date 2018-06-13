Trump Slams OPEC

Image Credits: flickr, xcbiker.

The recent spike in oil should ease in the near term, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest monthly report, but there could be a large supply gap late next year if the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), year as oil demand will grow steadily thanks to a solid global economy.

The fact that the recent spike in oil prices should ease is a good thing, according to the Paris-based organization, given the concerns that surging oil prices could crimp global economic growth.

“Prices are unlikely to increase as sharply as they did from mid-2017 onwards and thus the dampening effect on demand will be reduced,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report.

Read more


Related Articles

Housing Investors Worried Over Increased Costs, Interest Rates

Housing Investors Worried Over Increased Costs, Interest Rates

Economy
Comments
Former IRS Agent Tells You How To Defeat The System!

Former IRS Agent Tells You How To Defeat The System!

Economy
Comments

Report: Big Banks Losing Lending Business to Smaller Competitors

Economy
Comments

Central Banks’ Ponzi Scheme To Continue

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Sinks to Two-Month Low

Economy
Comments

Comments