Trump Slams Pelosi "Lie"; Democrats 'Don’t Want To Do Anything'

President Trump again blasted Democrats for refusing to work with his administration, and charged Nancy Pelosi of lying after the Speaker claimed he had a “temper tantrum” and stormed out of a meeting on infrastructure.

“In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.’ This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: “President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.” This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

The President then once again argued that Democrats are trying to instigate a ‘do-over’ on the Mueller investigation:

Zero is getting done with the Democrats in charge of the House. All they want to do is put the Mueller Report behind them and start all over again. No Do-Overs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

The President added that it is impossible to work with the Democrats because they don’t want to do anything for the good of the country:

Democrats don’t want to fix the loopholes at the Border. They don’t want to do anything. Open Borders and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Trump abandoned the meeting with Pelosi and Chuck Schumer earlier in the day after Pelosi suggested that the President is engaging in a ‘cover-up’ by holding back documents relating to the Mueller report from Congress.



Nancy Pelosi is continuing to promote the false narrative that President Trump is involved in a cover-up and therefore may be guilty of an impeachable offense. Millie Weaver joins Alex to break down the propaganda being used to overturn the democratic election of 2016.

“Sadly, the only job the President seems to be concerned with is his own,” Pelosi wrote. “He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his Administration and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see.”

In a letter to colleagues describing the disastrous infrastructure meeting today, ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ says Trump “had a temper tantrum for all us to see” —> pic.twitter.com/NWnu6Eutmi — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) May 22, 2019

The President hit back at the claims in a Rose Garden press conference, saying “I don’t do cover-ups,” and vowing not to work with Democrats if they do not stop their ‘phony investigations’.

Trump described himself as “the most transparent President in the history of our country”.

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I’d be really good at that. That’s what I do. But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.’ So get these phony investigations over with.” Trump said.

Trump also slammed the media, saying that some reporters should be “ashamed” of themselves.

During a discussion with Tucker Carlson, The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha confirmed that the ‘cover-up’ line is now a Democrat talking point, and is being parroted by the media, much like previous Pelosi talking points.

“It goes out one mouth, it comes out another mouth” like in “an echo chamber.” Concha noted, pointing out that the media should be grilling Pelosi on exactly what she means by ‘cover-up’ and who is involved, not just repeating her claim without push back.

“It is kind of amazing. I hope we get to the bottom of it. I know there are Russian there somewhere,” Carlson joked.