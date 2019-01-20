Trump Slams 'Radical Democrat' Pelosi: 'They Don't See Drugs & Crime, They Only See 2020'

President Trump wasn’t thrilled with Democrats’ decision to reject his ‘reasonable’ offer to secure the $5.7 billion in border wall funding in exchange for a three-year extension of protections for the so-called “Dreamers”. And he’s making his displeasure with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, with whom has has been feuding almost non-stop since the shutdown began, known in a Sunday morning twitter rant the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time.

First, Trump accused Pelosi of turning down his offer before he even had the chance to speak, accusing her of attaching more importance to political considerations than “crime & drugs.”

Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 – which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

He then accused her of behaving “so irrationally & [going] so far left that she has now officially become a “Radical Democrat” – language Trump has used to describe newly inaugurated members of the House of Representatives, including Bronx Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-professed “Democratic Socialist.”

Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the “lefties” in her party that she has lost control…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

And he closed with another swipe about Pelosi’s demand that he postpone the State of the Union speech – she technically “disinvited” him because she controls half of Congress -saying he would “get back to you soon”. This, of course, suggests that he may be toying with the idea of delaying the speech, given that the shutdown is about to enter its fifth week.

Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options – including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance. While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Though even if Dems are hoping their #resistance will benefit them during the next presidential race, they might soon be disappointed. As Trump pointed out in another tweet, recent polls show that his support among Hispanics has risen susbstantially to roughly 50%, largely because “they know the border security issue better than anyone”…

Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%. That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

…To be sure, as Trump has repeatedly reminded Americans, we are already building and renovating large segments of our current border barrier. And if Pelosi and her fellow Dems truly believe walls are immoral, why don’t they tear down the walls that already exist?

Don’t forget, we are building and renovating big sections of Wall right now. Moving quickly, and will cost far less than previous politicians thought possible. Building, after all, is what I do best, even when money is not readily available! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

We now await a tweet demanding that Democrats either return to the bargaining table – or the president is going to put in action plans to use his emergency powers to start building the wall.

The Democratic party now leans further left than ever before. Owen breaks down how “open borders” is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the left’s agenda to rebuild society in the image of the globalists.