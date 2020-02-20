Trump Slams Roger Stone Jury Forewoman as "Anti-Trump Activist"

President Trump reacted to the sentencing of Roger Stone by slamming jury forewoman Tomeka Hart as an “anti-Trump activist.”

Stone was sentenced to three and a half years in prison earlier today on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

However, President Trump asserted that Stone didn’t get a fair trial because the jury was not independent.

“It’s my strong opinion that the forewoman of the jury, the woman that was in charge of the jury is totally tainted…she was a anti-Trump activist,” said Trump.

Trump: The Roger Stone jury forewoman was an anti-Trump activist. The things she said on her social media account were horrible pic.twitter.com/Jj1LqueeQI — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

“This is a woman who was an anti-Trump person, totally…she had a horrible social media account, the things she said on the account were unbelievable,” he added.

Trump is referring to numerous tweets, many of them compiled by Mike Cernovich, which clearly prove Hart was biased against Trump.

“There are dozens of posts expressing hatred for Trump, which is her right as a citizen. But how did she get on a jury involving Trump’s longtime close friend?” asked Cernovich. “How did a federal court judge ever allow a far left wing activist to sit on a case where a close Trump associate faced trial?”

Despite innumerable anti-Trump social media posts, CNN reported Hart’s claim that “she had remained silent about the case for months out of concern for her safety and “politicizing the matter.”

Trump also said he was following Stone’s trial “very closely,” wanted “to see it play out to its fullest” and that Stone had “a very good chance of exoneration.”

Speculation is rife that Trump will pardon Stone given that he tweeted out a video of Tucker Carlson encouraging him to do precisely that earlier today.

