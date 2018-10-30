Trump Slams 'Sick' CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

President Trump has slammed a CNN panelist who declared Monday that the President has ‘radicalized more people than ISIS.’

Appearing on a CNN broadcast anchored by Jake Tapper, GQ magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe claimed “I think this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization. And this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did. I mean, the way he talks, the way he — the way he –.”

Trump’s response, during an interview with Laura Ingraham, was swift and to the point.

“Well, that must be some kind of a sick woman.” The President said.

“When I say ”the enemy of the people” I’m talking about the fake news and you know it better than anybody.” Trump added.

“You have news out there that’s so fake and I can do the greatest thing ever.” The President added.

Ioffe was made to apologize for the comment later in the CNN broadcast, but still tried to use the apology to attack Trump:

Tapper claimed that the apology, which he termed “a little house-cleaning,” came about “because the Republican National Committee is jumping on your comments you, earlier in the show, said.”

Ioffe is the typical guest CNN has on, who runs her mouth without using her brain. She is suffering from a highly concentrated case of Trump derangement syndrome.

Over the weekend, she essentially blamed Jews for the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh, adding that Trump enabled it.

Ioffe also previously suggested President Trump was having sex with his daughter Ivanka Trump, leading to her being fired by Politico.

That’s the level of ‘expert’ guests that CNN courts, and of course, Twitter has not censored her.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

U.S. News
Comments
Shock Claim: The Media Is Reporting That Some In The 2nd Migrant Caravan Have “Guns” And “Bombs”

Shock Claim: The Media Is Reporting That Some In The 2nd Migrant Caravan Have “Guns” And “Bombs”

U.S. News
Comments

Thousands Of Americans WALK AWAY From The Unhinged Democratic Left

U.S. News
comments

Dem Rep.: ‘Most’ Criticism Of Soros Is Anti-Semitic

U.S. News
comments

Republican Party Headquarters Shot Up; Media Calls it “Vandalism”

U.S. News
comments

Comments