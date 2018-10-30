Trump Slams 'Sick' CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

President Trump has slammed a CNN panelist who declared Monday that the President has ‘radicalized more people than ISIS.’

Appearing on a CNN broadcast anchored by Jake Tapper, GQ magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe claimed “I think this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization. And this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did. I mean, the way he talks, the way he — the way he –.”

Trump’s response, during an interview with Laura Ingraham, was swift and to the point.

“Well, that must be some kind of a sick woman.” The President said.

“When I say ”the enemy of the people” I’m talking about the fake news and you know it better than anybody.” Trump added.

“You have news out there that’s so fake and I can do the greatest thing ever.” The President added.

Ioffe was made to apologize for the comment later in the CNN broadcast, but still tried to use the apology to attack Trump:

Tapper claimed that the apology, which he termed “a little house-cleaning,” came about “because the Republican National Committee is jumping on your comments you, earlier in the show, said.”

Ioffe is the typical guest CNN has on, who runs her mouth without using her brain. She is suffering from a highly concentrated case of Trump derangement syndrome.

Over the weekend, she essentially blamed Jews for the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh, adding that Trump enabled it.

Ioffe also previously suggested President Trump was having sex with his daughter Ivanka Trump, leading to her being fired by Politico.

That’s the level of ‘expert’ guests that CNN courts, and of course, Twitter has not censored her.