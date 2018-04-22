Trump Slams 'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd for Criticizing NKorea Peace Efforts

President Trump criticized “Sleepy Eyes” Chuck Todd of “Fake News” NBC for suggesting the United States is getting little from its negotiations with North Korea.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!” the president said in a subsequent tweet.

