Trump Slams "Stone Cold Crazy" Democrats Over "Big, Fat, Fishing Expedition"

President Trump blasted Democrats Tuesday as ‘stone cold crazy’ after it was announced that the opposition party plans to vastly widen its obstruction and harassment campaign by investigating his White House, campaign and family businesses.

Trump declared that Democrats are changing their approach to obstructing his presidency as “they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton”.

“Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY” Trump added, citing House Judiciary Committee document requests to dozens of his associates as “81 letters sent to innocent people to harass them”.

“They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!” the President exclaimed.

Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

In follow up tweets, Trump described the Democrats obstruction efforts as “The greatest overreach in the history of our Country”

The greatest overreach in the history of our Country. The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done. A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Republican Approval Rating just hit 93%. Sorry Haters! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Democrats vowed Monday to fight the president in Congress and the courts, opting for a strategy of prolonged congressional committee hearings and investigations in an attempt to dig up dirt on Trump, rather than seeking impeachment.

Nadler, whom Trump calls ‘fat Jerry’, is overseeing the new ‘abuse of power investigation’ which has initially targeted the President’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg and executive VP Matthew Calamari.

“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” said Nadler, adding that “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.”

Trump told reporters after Nadler’s probe was announced that “I cooperate all the time with everybody.”

He added: “You know, the beautiful thing? No collusion. It’s all a hoax.”

“We the people will now be subjected to the biggest display of modern day McCarthyism….which is the widest fishing net expedition….every aspect of the presidents life….all in order to get power back so they can institute Socialism.” @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

“There is no Collusion. All of these investigations are in search of a crime. Democrats have no evidence to impeach President Trump. Ridiculous!” @DevinNunes @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

“Now that the Dems are going to try & switch from Collusion to some other reason, it makes them continue to look like sore losers who didn’t accept the WILL OF THE PEOPLE in the last election – they will do anything to get rid of the President.” @AriFleischer It will never work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the Democrats’ new probes by claiming they are trying to “distract” from their “radical agenda,” including transforming the US into “a socialist country” and “killing babies after they’re born.”

“The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President,” Sanders wrote: