Trump Slams "Stone Cold Crazy" Democrats Over "Big, Fat, Fishing Expedition"

Image Credits: Ralph Freso | Flickr.

President Trump blasted Democrats Tuesday as ‘stone cold crazy’ after it was announced that the opposition party plans to vastly widen its obstruction and harassment campaign by investigating his White House, campaign and family businesses.

Trump declared that Democrats are changing their approach to obstructing his presidency as “they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton”.

“Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY” Trump added, citing House Judiciary Committee document requests to dozens of his associates as “81 letters sent to innocent people to harass them”.

“They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!” the President exclaimed.

In follow up tweets, Trump described the Democrats obstruction efforts as “The greatest overreach in the history of our Country”

Democrats vowed Monday to fight the president in Congress and the courts, opting for a strategy of prolonged congressional committee hearings and investigations in an attempt to dig up dirt on Trump, rather than seeking impeachment.

Nadler, whom Trump calls ‘fat Jerry’, is overseeing the new ‘abuse of power investigation’ which has initially targeted the President’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg and executive VP Matthew Calamari.

“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” said Nadler, adding that “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.”

Trump told reporters after Nadler’s probe was announced that “I cooperate all the time with everybody.”

He added: “You know, the beautiful thing? No collusion. It’s all a hoax.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the Democrats’ new probes by claiming they are trying to “distract” from their “radical agenda,” including transforming the US into “a socialist country” and “killing babies after they’re born.”

“The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President,” Sanders wrote:

“Today, Chairman Nadler opened up a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations already investigated by the Special Counsel and committees in both Chambers of Congress. Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling. Their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful. Democrats are harassing the President to distract from their radical agenda of making America a socialist country, killing babies after they’re born, and pushing a ‘green new deal’ that would destroy jobs and bankrupt America. The American people deserve a Congress that works with the President to address serious issues like immigration, healthcare, and infrastructure. The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens. The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”


