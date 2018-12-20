Trump Slams Syria Pullout Critics: "I’ve Been Campaigning On It For Years"

President Trump hit back at critics across the media spectrum Thursday, stating that he has long stated an intent to pull US troops out of Syria, and that it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he has fulfilled another campaign promise.

Trump took to Twitter after the media uniformly panned his decision to return US troops from the middle east quagmire, with even the usually Trump friendly Fox & Friends slamming Trump’s decision calling it “stunning and irresponsible.”

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

The President went on to state that no longer will the US act as the ‘Policeman of the Middle East’, but he will ensure the country has “by far the most powerful military in the world.”

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump’s vow that it is “time to come home & rebuild” signals that the trillions previously poured into wars in the Middle East will be reallocated toward securing the US border.

With so much talk about the Wall, people are losing sight of the great job being done on our Southern Border by Border Patrol, ICE and our great Military. Remember the Caravans? Well, they didn’t get through and none are forming or on their way. Border is tight. Fake News silent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump also tweeted out statements of support from Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee:

“I’m proud of the President today to hear that he is declaring victory in Syria.” Senator Rand Paul. “I couldn’t agree more with the presidents decision. By definition, this is the opposite of an Obama decision. Senator Mike Lee — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Other Senators are not so happy though, with several putting their names to a letter that states “The withdrawal of American presence from Syria also bolsters two other adversaries to the United States, Iran and Russia.”

New letter – signed by Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, Joni Ernst, Angus King, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio – to Trump demanding he “reconsider” Syria move. “The withdrawal of American presence from Syria also bolsters two other adversaries to the United States, Iran and Russia.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 20, 2018

Mr. President: When the only person applauding a national security decision of @realDonaldTrump is @RandPaul, it is time to reconsider. Listen to @LindseyGrahamSC @SenTomCotton and your other allies in the Senate. They are with you most of the time and know national security. https://t.co/oVEyV4YN0Z — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 20, 2018

The media, including the likes of CNN and MSNBC once again showed their true pro-war colors, with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace even stating that she will be “cheered” if the military were to ignore the orders from its commander in chief: