Trump Slams "Terrible" London Mayor Khan: "Stay Out Of Our Business!”

President Trump hit back at Sadiq Khan Tuesday after the London mayor mocked Trump for playing two rounds of golf while hurricane Dorian is due to make landfall in the US.

Khan made the comments in an interview with Politico, criticizing Trump’s decision to cancel a visit to Poland to commemorate the Nazi invasion of the country which sparked World War II.

Khan stated that Trump was “dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” as the President was pictured on Saturday and Monday at one of his golf clubs.

Khan also charged that Trump is the “global poster-boy for white nationalism,” and encourages racists with sharp rhetoric on immigration and attacks on people of color in Congress.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique [sic] Kahn, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii,” Trump tweeted in response.

The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

The President also suggested that Khan should focus on knife crime in London, which is ‘out of control’:

….”knife crime,” which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

So far this year there have been 90 violent murders, most of them stabbings, in London.

The rivalry between the two continues after Trump called Khan a “stone cold loser” back in June, and the London mayor shot back, calling Trump’s tweets worthy of “an 11-year-old.”