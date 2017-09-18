Trump Slams UN Bureaucracy, Mismanagement, Urges to Enact ‘Bold Reform’

The United Nations must reform its culture of “bureaucracy and mismanagement” to better serve the world, President Donald Trump urged Monday.

Speaking at the UN building in New York, Trump called on the 72-year-old globalist institution to “be better at development, management, peace and security.”

“[I]n recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Trump imparted.

“While the United Nations on a regular budget has increased by 140 percent, and its staff has more than doubled since 2000, we are not seeing the results in line with this investment.”

Trump said the organization must work to rebuild “the trust of the people around the world,” and should ensure nations pay their fair share.

“To honor the people of our nations, we must ensure that no one and no member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden, and that’s militarily or financially,” Trump said.

Additionally, “peacekeeping” objectives should be “clearly defined,” the president indicated, including ironing out metrics which help evaluate success.

The president also called on Secretary General Ban Ki Moon to “cut through bureacuracy, reform outdated systems, and make firm decisions to advance the UN’s core mission,” and encouraged the UN to keep “an eye toward changing business as usual and not being beholden to ways of the past which were not working.”

In the past, the UN has been criticized for, among other things, ignoring accusations of child sex rings and child rape lodged at UN peacekeepers working in Haiti, Africa, Brazil and other parts of the world, while no arrests have taken place.