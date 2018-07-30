Trump Slams 'Very Unpatriotic' And 'Fake' Journalists

President Trump slammed mainstream reporters at The New York Times and The Washington Post Sunday as ‘Very unpatriotic’ after reports were published focused on criticizing the machinery of Trump’s administration.

The President described the reports as “bad stories” and charged that the journalists who wrote them are “[selling] out” the country.

When the media – driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome – reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic! Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

“90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low!” Trump tweeted.

“I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry,” he added. “No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people!”

…accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The statements also quickly followed on from Trump revealing that he recently met off the record with A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, and that they debated Trump’s opinion of the media as the “enemy of the American people.”

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Shortly after the tweet, Sulzberger suggested the meeting was more of a stand off than the President suggested.

“I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence,” Sulzberger stated.

“I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press,” he added.

Sulzberger also claimed that Trump ‘bragged’ that other countries are now actively banning “fake news” because of him. Sulzberger claimed that he told Trump those countries are dictatorships.

The Anti-Trump blue check crowd of leftists were quick to express their derision toward Trump concerning his latest comments on the media:

Almost exactly one month ago, five journalists were gunned down in a newsroom in Annapolis Instead of honoring them, he's on (another) unhinged rant against the media, putting more journalists in danger https://t.co/QnYNVwXna7 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 29, 2018

Reporting on the internal deliberations of the government is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and is an act of patriotism https://t.co/QnYNVwXna7 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 29, 2018

Boy, young Sulzberger really turned Biff around. https://t.co/KHOtMTRTRe — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 29, 2018

TODAY: TRUMP blasts press for revealing internal government deliberations, which he says puts many lives at risk.

MARCH 2017: Trump reportedly revealed details of a classified, highly sensitive, Israeli intel operation to 2 high-ranking Russian officials. https://t.co/qGr5RlRo2o — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 29, 2018

Reporting on the "internal deliberations" of presidential administrations is something the American press has done since before there was a White House. https://t.co/y8IaAU7x64 — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) July 29, 2018

Every president hates the news coverage and every president decries leaks. But has another president called the news media "very unpatriotic" and "enemy of the people" for simply trying to find out what is happening in the U.S. government? https://t.co/4ja2KxHBxN — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 29, 2018