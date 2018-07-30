Trump Slams 'Very Unpatriotic' And 'Fake' Journalists

President Trump slammed mainstream reporters at The New York Times and The Washington Post Sunday as ‘Very unpatriotic’ after reports were published focused on criticizing the machinery of Trump’s administration.

The President described the reports as “bad stories” and charged that the journalists who wrote them are “[selling] out” the country.

“90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low!” Trump tweeted.

“I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry,” he added. “No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people!”

The statements also quickly followed on from Trump revealing that he recently met off the record with A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, and that they debated Trump’s opinion of the media as the “enemy of the American people.”

Shortly after the tweet, Sulzberger suggested the meeting was more of a stand off than the President suggested.

“I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence,” Sulzberger stated.

“I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press,” he added.

Sulzberger also claimed that Trump ‘bragged’ that other countries are now actively banning “fake news” because of him. Sulzberger claimed that he told Trump those countries are dictatorships.

The Anti-Trump blue check crowd of leftists were quick to express their derision toward Trump concerning his latest comments on the media:


