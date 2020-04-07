Trump Slams World Health Organization For Siding With China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Trump tore into the World Health Organization on Tuesday over its apparent allegiance to Communist China and its “faulty” advice to the U.S. over how to handle the coronavirus outrbreak.

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric,” Trump tweeted. “We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

When Trump imposed a travel ban to and from China in January, WHO came out against the move, calling it “unnecessary.”

“The WHO doesn’t recommend and actually opposes any restrictions for travel and trade or other measures against China,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while praising China’s response to the outbreak. “If anyone is thinking about taking measures, it’s going to be wrong.”

WHO frequently sided with China at the expense of the U.S. during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

First, WHO covered for China’s release of the virus in January, claiming coronavirus was incapable of “human to human transmission.”

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

WHO then readily ran interference for China to help the communist nation deflect blame from releasing the virus, praising its “transparency” in handling the outbreak despite evidence showing China suppressing information about the virus.

WHO also parroted Chinese propaganda that Trump or any American referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan coronavirus” or the “Chinese virus” was racist.

“Viruses know no borders and they don’t care about your ethnicity, the color of your skin or how much money you have in the bank. So it’s really important we be careful in the language we use lest it lead to the profiling of individuals associated with the virus,” Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO, said last month.

WHO’s leading coronavirus response expert Dr. Bruce Aylward even shilled for China last week during an interview with the Hong Kong press, refusing to acknowledge the independence of Taiwan.

Over 11,000 coronavirus deaths have occurred in the U.S., and more than 10 million people have applied for unemployment after the economy shut down due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown response.

The Federal Reserve also estimates the U.S. GDP could fall by 30% or higher in the second quarter.

