Trump slashes refugee admissions to 45,000

Image Credits: Joshua Lott/Getty Images.

President Trump will allow no more than 45,000 refugees into the United States next year, officials announced Wednesday, the lowest cap ever set for resettlement.

The Trump administration officially informed Congress of its decision on Wednesday afternoon. Trump faced a Saturday deadline to set a new refugee cap before the next fiscal year begins.

The decision is likely to fuel fresh public debate about the administration’s migration and national security policies, which Trump says are necessary to keep the country safe.

U.S. officials said the new level represents the maximum number of refugees that can be allowed in while still conducting the vetting necessary to keep out terrorists and criminals.

