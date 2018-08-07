Trump Snubs Amazon, Walmart in Business Leader Dinner

Two business leaders who lobbied against President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, and have often been the subject of biting presidential tweets, were conspicuously absent from a list of the president’s dinner guests Tuesday that included prominent executives from some of the largest and most valuable U.S. companies.

The dinner at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., estate, where the president has taken up temporary residence this month during “needed renovations to the Oval Office,” is set to include business leaders from a variety of sectors, many of which of greatly benefitted from the GOP tax overhaul last December.

According to the White House, Trump will dine with Fiat Chrysler’s Michael Manley, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, Boeing’s Dennis Muilenburg, Ernst & Young’s Mark Weinberger, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, and Mastercard’s Ajaypal Banga, among others.

