Trump Snubs Amazon, Walmart in Business Leader Dinner

Image Credits: Pool / Getty.

Two business leaders who lobbied against President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, and have often been the subject of biting presidential tweets, were conspicuously absent from a list of the president’s dinner guests Tuesday that included prominent executives from some of the largest and most valuable U.S. companies.

The dinner at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., estate, where the president has taken up temporary residence this month during “needed renovations to the Oval Office,” is set to include business leaders from a variety of sectors, many of which of greatly benefitted from the GOP tax overhaul last December.

According to the White House, Trump will dine with Fiat Chrysler’s Michael Manley, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, Boeing’s Dennis Muilenburg, Ernst & Young’s Mark Weinberger, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, and Mastercard’s Ajaypal Banga, among others.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Amazon Eyes Next Trillion-Dollar Industries to Disrupt

Amazon Eyes Next Trillion-Dollar Industries to Disrupt

Economy
Comments
Apple Could Be Used as 'Bargaining Chip' In Trade War, China Warns

Apple Could Be Used as ‘Bargaining Chip’ In Trade War, China Warns

Economy
Comments

Wall Street Giants Say Jobless Rate Could be Lowest Since 1953

Economy
Comments

Hundreds line up for gushing West Texas oil jobs

Economy
Comments

Hispanic unemployment record low

Economy
Comments

Comments