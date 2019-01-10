Trump Snubs Davos Globalists to Focus on U.S. Border Security

President Trump on Thursday announced he would be cancelling his trip to the Davos World Economic Forum globalist confab, opting instead to stay at home to focus on border security.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!” the president declared in a tweet, referring to the impasse with the Democrat party over funding for a physical barrier at the southern US border.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting is set to take place from January 22-25 in Davos, Switzerland.