Trump: ‘So many signs that Florida shooter was mentally disturbed’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Getty.

President Trump on Thursday suggested mental illness played a role in a shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump tweeted.

“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Authorities said Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 and wounding many others.

