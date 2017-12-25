Trump Spent Christmas Eve Personally Thanking Hundreds of Armed Service Members Around the World

Donald Trump is spending Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, or as he calls it, “The Winter White House.”

Being in sunny Florida did not stop Trump from reaching out to hundreds of members of the armed service around the globe, some in active war zones. Trump spoke via video teleconference to rooms packed full of service members stationed in Qatar, Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay and the USS Sampson in 5th Fleet OPS Underway, according to the pool report.

Trump spoke to five deployed units, one from each branch.

“I just want to wish everybody a very, very merry Christmas, we say Merry Christmas, again, very, very proudly. Very very merry Christmas. We’re going to have a great year, an incredible year. I’m thrilled to bring seasons greetings on behalf of the first lady and our entire family and most importantly, on behalf of the American people. Today and every day we’re incredibly thankful for you and for your families. Your families have been tremendous. Always under-appreciated, military families, the greatest people on earth.”

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag. Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

