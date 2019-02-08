Trump Stands By His SOTU Demand For 'Largest Numbers Ever' Of Legal Immigration: 'We Need People'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stood by the off-script comment he made during the State of the Union that he wants legal immigrants coming to our country “in the largest numbers ever.”

From Breitbart, “Trump Reverses Wage-Boosting Campaign Commitment, Demands More Legal Immigration: ‘We Need People'”:

President Trump is reversing his campaign commitment to reduce overall legal immigration levels to the United States in order to raise the wages of America’s working and middle class, as he is now demanding more immigration.

During his State of the Union (SOTU) address this week, Trump went off-script while discussing national immigration policy, saying he wanted to admit “the largest numbers ever” of legal immigrants to the country.

“Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways,” Trump said. “I want people to come into our country, in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally.”

Trump to regional reporters on his SOTU claim he wants immigrants coming to the U.S. “in the largest numbers ever.” Q: Is that a change in your policy?

A: “Yes, because we need people in our country because our unemployment numbers are so low…” pic.twitter.com/YZYjYkTl4I — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) February 6, 2019

Currently, the U.S. imports more than a million legal immigrants annually, with the vast majority deriving from chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. In 2017, the foreign-born population reached a record high of 44.5 million.



The U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades should current legal immigration levels continue. Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million who will arrive in the country through chain migration. This booming legal immigrant population has not only rapidly shifted the demographics of the nation, but research indicates it will hand over all electoral dominance to Democrats in a matter of decades.