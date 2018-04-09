Trump Stands With "Patriot" Farmers Against China's Trade Feud

Image Credits: PXhere.

President Trump said Monday that U.S. farmers will ride out Chinese tariffs in a trade feud because they are “great patriots,” and he promised the government will make their financial situation stronger eventually.

China is planning retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products because Beijing is trying to hurt Mr. Trump politically in agricultural areas where he has strong support, the president said at a Cabinet meeting.

“It’s not nice when they hit the farmers specifically because they think it hits me,” Mr. Trump said. “But I tell you, our farmers are great patriots. They understand that they’re doing this for the country. And we’ll make it up to them.”

