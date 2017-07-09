Trump Stops to Pick Up Marine's Hat Blown Away by Wind

Hat-catcher in chief?

The latest President Trump moment lighting up the twitterspehere isn’t a social gaffe nor an awkward moment with another world leader.

Instead, it’s video of the president retrieving a Marine’s hat that was blown off the service member’s head as he guards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the president arrived Saturday on Air Force One after attending the G-20 summit in Germany.

As Trump approaches Marine One, he bends down to pick up the hat and places it back on the Marine’s head and pats him on his arm.

