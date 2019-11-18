Trump 'Strongly Considering' Testifying at 'Phony Impeachment Witch Hunt'

President Trump indicated he is giving serious thought to testifying during Democrat-led impeachment hearings against him.

Responding to a challenge issued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, Trump fired back on twitter.

….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

“Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” the president wrote.

“She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

The Trump administration has now released transcripts of two conversations between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that do not clearly indicate any wrongdoing by President Trump.



