Trump Stuns Leftists With Suggestion of ‘New Election’ in Arizona: It’s Like ‘Alex Jones Is President’

President Donald Trump has been on a Fox News-inspired tweetstorm today about the ongoing vote counting in several states, and he stunned a lot of people with the suggestion of a redo in Arizona.

Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption – Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Even for Trump, this one was a bit surprising. Even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told him to “cut the crap.”

Mr. President: Every voter is entitled to vote whether they agree with you or not. Democracy is stronger than you are. Cut the crap. https://t.co/VZeIUSqgOB — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 9, 2018

Because he’s unhappy that this week, the American people rejected his platform of hatred, bigotry, and fear, @realDonaldTrump wants to throw Americans’ votes in the garbage. https://t.co/7uCDFnS5dt — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 9, 2018

It’s not normal to have the president of the United States actively trying to throw into doubt the legitimacy of elections https://t.co/E2eF4WcGKg — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 9, 2018

Alex Jones is President. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2018

Yes, I'm sure this is part of the widespread left-wing conspiracy that plagues ultra-liberal Arizona. That makes perfect sense. https://t.co/Op8vZrutX1 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 9, 2018

It's not clear what the president is talking about here. There's no allegation I'm aware of that signatures in AZ aren't matching. https://t.co/6Wr8BXYsNf — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 9, 2018

So when it's clear the Republican will fall short….time for a new election! https://t.co/0jYoEX02k6 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 9, 2018

tfw some crank comes up to the mic and derails the community board meeting https://t.co/uehSObx4wu — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 9, 2018

What the heck is he talking about? Arizona’s top election official is a Republican, who works for a Republican Secretary of State, whose office is enforcing Republican voting requirement laws. And our Republican AG is vowing to ensure every vote is counted. https://t.co/YB8aN7gZdB — Morgan Loew (@morganloewcbs5) November 9, 2018

