Trump: ‘Stupid Rich People In The Dark Shadows’ Flew In ‘Thugs’ To Disrupt RNC

President Trump suggested that anti-American elites bankrolled a plane full of Antifa “thugs” to DC to disrupt the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviewed Trump on Monday, asking him who he thought was “pulling Biden’s strings.”

“People you’ve never heard of. People who are in the dark shadows,” Trump replied.

Trump suggests there was some sort of thwarted terror plot against the RNC involving "thugs" in a plane, but refuses to divulge details pic.twitter.com/PQdQLcNSr4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

“Now, what does that mean? That sounds like a conspiracy theory, dark shadows,” Ingraham asked.

“No, they’re people that you haven’t heard of,” Trump said. “They’re people on the streets. They’re people that are controlling the streets. We had someone get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that. They’re on a plane.”

“Where was this?” Ingraham asked.

“I’ll tell you sometime,” Trump responded. “It’s under investigation right now. And they came from a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And there were like seven people on the plane like this person. And then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage.”

Ingraham asked exactly who was financing this terrorist effort to disrupt the RNC.

“The money is coming from some very stupid rich people who have no idea if the thing ever succeeded, which it won’t. They will be thrown to the wolves,” he added.

Following Trump’s acceptance speech in front of the White House on the last night of the RNC last Thursday, Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants descended into DC and attacked RNC attendees, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the leftist violence in the streets following the RNC.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!