Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

President Donald Trump sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One on Monday seeking to stop the banks from responding to subpoenas from Democrat-controlled Congressional committees.

The lawsuit claims that subpoenas from the House’s Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee lack any “legitimate or lawful purpose.” The committees issued subpoenas in April demanding documents related to Deutsche Bank’s loans and other banking relationships with Trump and his family.

“This case involves congressional subpoenas that have no legitimate or lawful purpose,” the lawsuit–filed on behalf of Trump, members of his family, and the Trump organization–claims. “The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses and the private information of the president and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage. No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one.”

Read more


Related Articles

FBI Report: Antifa Activists Schemed With Drug Cartel Associate to Stage "Armed Rebellion" at U.S. Border

FBI Report: Antifa Activists Schemed With Drug Cartel Associate to Stage “Armed Rebellion” at U.S. Border

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Journalist Defends Himself Against Antifa Mob Attack

Video: Journalist Defends Himself Against Antifa Mob Attack

U.S. News
Comments

Muslim Convert Planned to Bomb Right-Wing Rally in Revenge For Christchurch Attack

U.S. News
Comments

Video: ‘Psycho’ Joe Scarborough Compares Trump To ISIS

U.S. News
Comments

1,485 vs. 352: Abortions at or After 21 Weeks Outnumbered Homicides in NYC

U.S. News
Comments

Comments