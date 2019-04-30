Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

President Donald Trump sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One on Monday seeking to stop the banks from responding to subpoenas from Democrat-controlled Congressional committees.

The lawsuit claims that subpoenas from the House’s Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee lack any “legitimate or lawful purpose.” The committees issued subpoenas in April demanding documents related to Deutsche Bank’s loans and other banking relationships with Trump and his family.

“This case involves congressional subpoenas that have no legitimate or lawful purpose,” the lawsuit–filed on behalf of Trump, members of his family, and the Trump organization–claims. “The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses and the private information of the president and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage. No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one.”

