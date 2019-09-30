Trump Suggests Adam Schiff Should Be Arrested For Treason

President Trump suggested in a tweet that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason for faking a transcript of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?” tweeted Trump.

Trump is referring to an incident during a committee hearing last week when Schiff performed a made up conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make it look as though Trump had offered Zelensky a quid pro quo deal.

After inventing and acting out lengthy fake dialogue between Trump and Zelensky, Schiff concluded, “This is in sum and character what the president was trying to communicate.”

Elsewhere in his barrage of morning tweeting, the President savaged the credibility of the whistleblower complaint against him.

“The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up,” he wrote. “It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!”

