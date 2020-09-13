Trump Suggests All Biden Did as Vice President Was Kiss Obama’s Ass

President Donald Trump on Saturday ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden’s political career, suggesting that the only thing he did was kiss former President Barack Obama’s ass.

“He was the vice president for eight years, and he only did one thing good: He treated Obama good,” Trump said.

The president said he was going to say something different, but the corporate media would be upset.

“He kissed his ass!” yelled a supporter in the crowd.

“That’s exactly what I was going to say,” Trump replied. “But it’s better if you say it.”

“He kissed his ass!” the supporter repeated.

“That’s what I said,” Trump reeled. “That’s what I was going [to say]…”

The president commented on Biden and Obama during a rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday night.

After the crowd cheered, Trump replied, “Only in Nevada…”

Trump also added that “If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, the mob wins.”

The president mocked the Antifa rioters pointing out that they were weak spoiled rich kids.

“A lot of them now are wealthy. They are like these wealthy spoiled kids that have no clue about life,” Trump said.

