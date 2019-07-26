Trump Suggests Issuing Subpoenas For Obama, Hillary Clinton Records

President Donald Trump floated the idea of issuing subpoenas for records related to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday, noting that Democrats have done similar probes into his own life.

During a pool spray in the Oval Office, the president accused Democrats of engaging in a “fishing” expedition by requesting various records related to the Trump family and businesses. Most recently, the House Judiciary Committee announced that they are suing for the secret grand jury information contained in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian collusion, suggesting that the key to impeaching Trump is contained in those materials.

“All [the Democrats] want to do is impede, and investigate — they want to go fishing — and I watched Bob Mueller, and they have nothing,” Trump said. “We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president.”

