Trump suggests NATO allies raise target spending to 4 percent

President Trump suggested Wednesday that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies should increase their spending contributions toward the alliance from 2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) to 4 percent.

“During the President’s remarks today at the NATO summit he suggested that countries not only meet their commitment of 2% of their GDP on defense spending, but that they increase it to 4%. The President raised this same issue when he was at NATO last year,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“President Trump wants to see our allies share more of the burden and at a very minimum meet their already stated obligations.”

Read more