Trump suggests NATO allies raise target spending to 4 percent

President Trump suggested Wednesday that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies should increase their spending contributions toward the alliance from 2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) to 4 percent.

“During the President’s remarks today at the NATO summit he suggested that countries not only meet their commitment of 2% of their GDP on defense spending, but that they increase it to 4%. The President raised this same issue when he was at NATO last year,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“President Trump wants to see our allies share more of the burden and at a very minimum meet their already stated obligations.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump arrives in 'hot spot' Britain, questioning May's Brexit plan

Trump arrives in ‘hot spot’ Britain, questioning May’s Brexit plan

World News
Comments
Anti-Trump Protest at NATO Draws Only a Couple Dozen

Anti-Trump Protest at NATO Draws Only a Couple Dozen

World News
Comments

Trump Claims “Tremendous” Progress, Says NATO Allies Agreed To Increase Spending After Emergency Meeting

World News
Comments

Muslim Party Leader Tells Dutch to Leave Their Own Country if They Don’t Like Diversity

World News
Comments

State Dept still investigating diplomats’ illnesses in Cuba, China

World News
Comments

Comments