Trump suggests US should do away with term limits just like China

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States ought to do away with term limits just as China recently did, it was reported on Saturday.

Trump spoke before a crowd of Republican donors in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to CNN.

During his remarks, he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently enacted reforms that will allow him to rule as president indefinitely.

‘He’s now president for life,’ Trump said of Xi. ‘President for life. And he’s great.

‘And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot some day.’

During the speech, Trump also criticized the ‘rigged system’ in Washington.

