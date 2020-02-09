Trump Supporters Attacked After Van Plows Through GOP Voter Registration Tent In Florida; Suspect Arrested

Image Credits: @RussellANjax/Twitter.

Approximately six Trump supporters were attacked in the parking lot of a Jacksonville, Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon at around 3:50 p.m. when a man in his 20s plowed through a voter registration tent, according to the local Sheriff’s Office.

“It happened so quickly,” said volunteer Nina Williams, one of five women who were working the tent. “I just barely got out of the way.”

After driving through the tent, the man stopped, took a video, and flipped off the Republicans before driving off.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” said Volunteer Mike Alfiere, the sixth volunteer, adding “After he ran over everything, he backed up, took out a cell phone, kind of recorded the damage, made some obscene gestures at us and then proceeded to leave the complex.”

Update: The Jax Sheriff’s Office has arrested Gregory Timm, 27, in connection with the incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving on a suspended license.

Responding to the incident, the Duval Country Democratic Party issued a statement condemning the act, saying “No one’s life should be placed in danger for exercising their first amendment rights.”

“The hate is toxic and dangerous,” tweeted Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry. “Thankfully no one was injured but certainly they are shaken after being targeted because they were registering voters.”

President Trump weighed in Saturday afternoon, tweeting “Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with!

JPO detectives will be looking into this as a case of aggravated assault, and have withheld comment on the driver’s motivation.

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black, according to CBS 47. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the target of a violent 2017 shooting at the hands of a Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted “@realDonaldTrump supporters shouldn’t have to fear for their lives while registering people to vote,” adding “This can’t be the new normal. Democrats need to join me in condemning this behavior.”

And former Florida governor Sen. Rick Scott tweeted “@DuvalGOP will not be silenced or intimidated. They will redouble their efforts to support strong Republicans in NE Florida and around the state!”

Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Countdown covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast!

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Nunes Blasts Fake News Networks For Lying to American People, Covering For Democrats

Nunes Blasts Fake News Networks For Lying to American People, Covering For Democrats

U.S. News
Comments
Second Shooting in Bronx: NYPD Cop Shot as Gunman Opens Fire in Precinct Hours After 'Assassination Attempt' on Patrol Car

Second Shooting in Bronx: NYPD Cop Shot as Gunman Opens Fire in Precinct Hours After ‘Assassination Attempt’ on Patrol Car

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon: Graham’s Senate Judiciary Must Subpoena Brennan, Schiff

U.S. News
comments

FBI Lying About Murder of Seth Rich, Attorney Claims

U.S. News
comments

Video: White Liberals Apologize For Slavery by Kissing Boots of Black Power Group Members

U.S. News
comments

Comments