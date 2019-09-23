Conservative activist Scott Presler organized over 200 volunteers, mostly Trump supporters, in an effort to help clean the neglected Democrat cities where Americans are suffering in unsanitary conditions.

On a shoe-string budget and in one days work the group removed over 50 tons of garbage!

California’s Democrat representatives have received federal money many times that was meant to be allocated toward the Los Angeles homeless crisis, but the money disappears and the crisis continues to get worse.

Climate change activists swear that we have less than 12 years to live, citing mainstream media talking points and buzzwords. In so doing they reveal that fear is the primary driver of this climate hysteria.