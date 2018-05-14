Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

President Trump supporters have descended on the site of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, with some accusing the media of ignoring widespread support for the president.

Images show a custom made bus that says “Trump is a friend of Zion,” along with people wearing MAGA hats, Donald Trump kippahs and Infowars.com t-shirts.

Scenes from the US Embassy in #Jerusalem, #Israel. Israeli and American flags Donald Trump Kippahs “Israel Loves Donald Trump” t-shirts MAGA hats @infowars @RealAlexJones shirts A custom made bus that says “Trump is a friend of Zion” 🇺🇸🇮🇱 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fdqv6bL28b — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 14, 2018

According to reporter Laura Loomer, who is on the scene, media coverage has been focused exclusively on “Palestinian violence in Gaza,” while the outpouring of support for Trump is being ignored.

“I’m not seeing any media report on the many people who are currently on the streets of Jerusalem celebrating & thanking #realDonaldTrump as the Embassy is about to open. The media is confirming their anti-Israel bias,” she tweeted.

The media is only focusing on Palestinian violence in Gaza. I’m not seeing any media report on the many people who are currently on the streets of Jerusalem celebrating & thanking #realDonaldTrump as the Embassy is about to open. The media is confirming their anti-Israel bias. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 14, 2018

Another video shows a 14-year-old Israeli teen with a sign that reads, “Thank you President Trump for making Jerusalem great again.”

Meet Gilad. He is a 14 year old Israeli and this is the sign he made to thank @realDonaldTrump for “Making #Jerusalem Great Again”. He is here at the US Embassy in Jerusalem to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/BO7JKfFX6d — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) 14 May 2018

According to reports, 18 Palestinian protesters have been killed ahead of the embassy inauguration, including a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Israeli Defence Forces say there are around 10,000 protesters gathered at the border fence and thousands more within a half mile vicinity.

