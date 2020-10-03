Trump Supporters Flood DC Streets In Solidarity For President As He Battles China Virus

Thousands of Trump supporters poured out into the streets of Washington DC on Saturday to show their well-wishes for President Trump as he receives treatment for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital.

The march was part of a planned Walk Away “Unsilent Majority” event at Freedom Plaza to campaign against the Democrat Party and for Trump and the Republicans, but has since morphed into a “Get Well Soon” rally.

Amazing! Tons of Trump supporters marching in liberal Washington DC today. Get well soon, Mr. President! America loves you and needs you 🇺🇸❤️pic.twitter.com/GYloLKaRl8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 3, 2020

Trump supporters chant “walkaway” at Freedom Plaza in DC and are set to begin marching pic.twitter.com/MIvtsgmpAu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

Patriots wished Trump the best in his battle against the coronavirus.

“We’re rooting for you, God Bless you, you’re doing a great job,” said Robert, a Trump supporter. “Hang in there. I know he’s a fighter, he’ll come back from this no problem. But it shows that even the president can be susceptible to something like this, and it’s no big deal, you just fight through it and carry on.”

Robert,Trump supporter came from Florida to support the president at the “The Unsilent Majority” in DC pic.twitter.com/mxP6dzxQzM — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

Another look at the big crowd of Trump supporters marching in DC pic.twitter.com/cWo2vZWNfp — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

Hundreds of pro-Trump bikers were seen kneeling in silent prayer for the president’s recovery.

Massive group of bikers get on their knees and pray for Trump and Melania’s recovery. The power and awesomeness of prayer…it’s beautiful to see. pic.twitter.com/dfyG5nQOdZ — Amy (@MaybeAmes) October 3, 2020

Big crowd rolling into the “Walkaway” event hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/ztXiJsl2xL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

AMAZING! HUGE crowds for #walkaway in Washington DC! “We must vote Republican across the board to SAVE OUR COUNTRY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @BrandonStraka @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vLhQNA799x — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) October 3, 2020

The event has been largely peaceful, but several Black Lives Matter supporters were arrested trying to disrupt the event.

White BLM protestor telling crowd “Black Lives Matter” is confronted by black #WalkAway activist saying tell him “All Lives Matter!” pic.twitter.com/9fcf27d54E — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 3, 2020

