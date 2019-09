Millie Weaver goes over details about Saturday’s MAGA trash pick-up in the sh*thole city of Los Angeles, California.

Scott Presler of #ThePersistence has organized a major effort to lead by example of what it takes to help the neglected homeless and clean up the streets.

According to Presler, “Its time to stop talking and start doing!” If you want to help out clink on the link HERE for more information and to sign up.