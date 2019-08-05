Trump Supporters Help Clean Up Trash in West Baltimore

Trump supporters visited west Baltimore today to help clean up the area following controversy after President Trump’s drew attention to the “rat infested mess” that it has become under the oversight of Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Organizer Scott Presler and dozens of other Trump supporters, including Jack Posobiec, gathered for a trash clean up.

Illustrating how long some of the trash had been lying there, a copy of the Washington Post from the day after Obama won the election in 2008 was found.

Presler shared before and after pictures of the clean up.

Residents of Elijah Cummings’ district thanked President Trump for drawing attention to the desperate plight of the area.

Numerous members of the community also came out to help with the trash clean up.

