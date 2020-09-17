Trump Supporters Stage Anti-Mask Parade Marching Through Target

An assembly of Trump supporters rallied inside a Target in Florida, staging an anti-mask protest where they marched defiantly through the store.

Footage out of the Target store in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday shows the small group wearing MAGA gear as they blasted Twisted Sister’s “We’re not gonna take it,” encouraging fellow shoppers to remove their COVID face masks.

The spirited group yelled slogans like, “Take off your mask,” “This is America,” “This is freedom,” and “It’s time for the uprising,” according to a report from 5StarLine News.

