Trump Supporters Wait 40 Hours in Line Before Rally, While Relatively Few Show Up For "Impeach 45" Protests

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

In a study in contrasts, Trump supporters lined up 40 hours before a scheduled rally to see the president while relatively few people showed up for “Impeach Trump” rallies across the nation.

The Florida rally is scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday, yet Trump supporters have already started lining up for it on Monday morning, according to an Orlando news outlet.

“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” one supporter told a reporter. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”

The president said over 100,000 tickets were requested for the event, but because the Amway Center only holds 20,000 people, large jumbotron televisions will be set up outside the venue for the rally outside the rally.

City officials are already making plans for the traffic congestion the rally will ultimately produce:

Compare this to the recent “Impeach Trump” protests across the nation which had relatively little energy in comparison.

“MoveOn claimed that there were over 140 protests across the country. However, the only gatherings of any note occurred in the liberal strongholds of New York City and California,” reported Steve Watson. “Footage of the events confirmed turnout was lackluster, with numbers in the low hundreds.”

You can see photos of the attendance here.

The lack of attendance suggests that while there’s obviously an anti-Trump sentiment in the US – as would be the case with any president – it appears that there’s a degree of artificial outrage stoked by establishment interests which wouldn’t occur naturally.


